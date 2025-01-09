All Sections
Russian embassy comments on Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland, media reports say

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 January 2025, 12:53
Vladimir Barbin, Russia's Ambassador to Denmark, has urged the United States "not to interfere in the political future of Greenland, " adding that Russia would respond in the event of "further deterioration of the situation in the Arctic".

Source: Danish newspaper Berlingske, citing Barbin in a written comment on US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks regarding his desire to acquire Greenland

Details: Barbin stated that "the future of Greenland should be determined based on the aspirations of the Greenlanders themselves, within the framework of the relevant Danish legislation and without external interference".

He also implied that Russia would react if the US military presence in the region were to increase.

"Attempts to ensure US national security at the expense of the interests of other nations may result in further deterioration of the situation in the Arctic, which Russia will take into account in its military planning," the ambassador said.

Background

  • This week, Trump reiterated his previous comments about wanting Greenland to join the US. He has refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, both of which he has discussed in recent weeks.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that Greenland belongs to its people and expressed disbelief that the US would seriously attempt to take the island by force. Several other European leaders also rejected Trump's remarks as unacceptable.
  • Unofficial reports indicated that on 9 January, Frederiksen had called a meeting of party leaders in the Danish parliament to discuss Trump's threats.
  • Media reports suggest that Copenhagen is deeply concerned about Trump's remarks, with sources close to the president-elect indicating that his comments are not a joke and that he is genuinely interested in acquiring Greenland.

