Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 144 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the start of 9 January, with most of the fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 9 January

Quote: "Since the start of the day, 144 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy launched 38 airstrikes, dropping 53 guided aerial bombs, carried out 884 kamikaze drone attacks and conducted 4,627 attacks on our positions."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched eight assaults near the settlements of Zapadne, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian defenders' positions 17 times during the day near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Ivanivka.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched seven assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, all of which were successfully repelled.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian defenders' positions 11 times in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops carried out 37 assault and offensive operations throughout the day. The highest activity was observed near the settlements of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka and Novoyelyzavetivka.

The Russians are also intensively attacking on the Kurakhove front, with 23 combat engagements recorded so far. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near the settlements of Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces attempted 11 breakthroughs near the settlements of Yantarne, Kostyantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried twice to push Ukrainian units out of their positions in the areas of Kozatskyi and Zabich islands. The Russians also dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city of Kherson.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks, with one clash still ongoing. Additionally, the Russians carried out 19 airstrikes using 31 guided aerial bombs and launched 294 artillery strikes, including 11 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support UP or become our patron!