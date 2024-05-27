Negotiations on receiving instructors from France are still ongoing – Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has clarified that negotiations on the admission of instructors from France to Ukrainian training centres are still ongoing, following a statement by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence press service

Quote: "Ukraine has expressed interest in the prospect of receiving foreign instructors in Ukraine since February 2024.

We are still in the process of discussions with France and other countries on this issue as of now."

Details: The press service noted that the Ministry of Defence, together with the General Staff, has begun internal work on the relevant documents on this issue in order not to waste time on coordinating bureaucratic issues when the decision is made.

Background:

On 27 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that he had signed documents allowing the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel.

Afterwards, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces has stated that the deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine to train soldiers is still under consideration.

