Ukrainian defenders hit 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have struck 16 clusters of Russian military personnel during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 26 May

Quote: "[A total of] 95 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The situation on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts remains the most difficult, where more than half of today's battles have taken place.

Advertisement:

The Russian aggressor is trying to use its advantage in manpower and equipment, along with support from the air. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting the enemy and, on some fronts, are conducting successful assault actions to improve defence resilience and regain positions.

[Ukraine's] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 16 clusters of enemy’s manpower today (26 May)."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russians launched four missile strikes using 14 missiles, 46 airstrikes using 69 guided bombs, and 311 attacks by kamikaze drones. They also fired around 2,600 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, 12 combat clashes occurred since the beginning of the day. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Lyptsi and Ternova. The battles are ongoing near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

The General Staff noted that the situation is under control and there are no losses of positions.

Russia's total losses on this front during the day amounted to 118 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks, seven UAVs, eight vehicles and four pieces of special equipment. They also damaged four artillery systems and three vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders continue to eliminate bunkers, with eight of them destroyed on Sunday alone.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions 22 times. The fighting occurred near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoiehorivky, Druzheliubivky, Hrekivky and Nevske. Battles are ongoing near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoiehorivka. The situation is under control.

Russia has lost 69 personnel in the past day on the Kupiansk front. A Russian air defence system and two guns were destroyed, with another artillery system damaged.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attempts to advance. Fighting continues near the village of Terny.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near the village of Ivanivka. Another combat clash is ongoing near the village of Andriivka. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian units.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians continued attempts to penetrate the defence in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, where four combat clashes are ongoing. Battles are also taking place near the settlements of Sokol and Umanske. In total, 31 combat clashes have occurred on this front. The Russians achieved partial success in some areas. Ukrainian defenders are taking active measures to stabilise the situation.

The General Staff added that no significant changes have been recorded on other fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!