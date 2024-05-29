Lukashenko suspends Belarus' participation in Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law to suspend Belarus' participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed in Paris in 1990.

Details: The document was published on the National Legal Internet Portal of the Republic of Belarus. "Participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe of 19 November 1990 shall be suspended," the document signed by the Belarusian leader stated.

Previously: Czechia announced the suspension of its obligations under the treaty concerning Belarus in August 2022. Poland made a similar decision in March 2023. Belarus passed a law On the Suspension of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe concerning the Republic of Poland and Czechia in October 2023.

For reference: The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO countries and six countries of the Warsaw Pact (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the USSR and Czechoslovakia). It entered into force on 9 November 1992.

The agreement established quotas on the amount of military equipment that the signatory countries could possess, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft.

Background: On 7 November 2023, Russia fully withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). After that, NATO member states condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the CFE and announced their intention to suspend their participation in it indefinitely.

