All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko suspends Belarus' participation in Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 29 May 2024, 08:23
Lukashenko suspends Belarus' participation in Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Belta

The self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law to suspend Belarus' participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed in Paris in 1990.

Source: Interfax

Details: The document was published on the National Legal Internet Portal of the Republic of Belarus. "Participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe of 19 November 1990 shall be suspended," the document signed by the Belarusian leader stated.

Advertisement:

Previously: Czechia announced the suspension of its obligations under the treaty concerning Belarus in August 2022. Poland made a similar decision in March 2023. Belarus passed a law On the Suspension of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe concerning the Republic of Poland and Czechia in October 2023.

For reference: The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO countries and six countries of the Warsaw Pact (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the USSR and Czechoslovakia). It entered into force on 9 November 1992.

The agreement established quotas on the amount of military equipment that the signatory countries could possess, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft.

Background: On 7 November 2023, Russia fully withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). After that, NATO member states condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the CFE and announced their intention to suspend their participation in it indefinitely.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LukashenkoBelarus
Advertisement:

updatedRussia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants

White House confirms that Ukraine cannot hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

Media posts satellite images showing aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Crimean port

US doesn't allow Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia – WSJ

Zelenskyy says mobilisation rates are up since mobilisation law came into force

75 Ukrainians brought back home from Russian captivity – photos, video

All News
Lukashenko
Lukashenko wants to strengthen propaganda in Belarus because he doesn't believe in independent media
Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarusian and Russian leaders are meeting – Belaruski Hajun
Lukashenko replaces chief of Belarusian military's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
09:30
updatedRussia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants
07:50
Russia loses over 1,130 soldiers in one day
07:34
updatedRussian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 12 people injured, including 8 children
05:22
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian missile attack on Ukraine
04:17
Fire breaks out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia due to Russian drone attack
03:17
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
00:53
Air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast
00:18
Russian forces are most active on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff report
23:52
Just one Azov soldier is among recently-liberated Ukrainian POWs
23:09
Belgium does not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: