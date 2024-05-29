Explosion rings out in Kharkiv: Air Force report launch of bombs

An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv during an air raid, and the Air Force warned of guided aerial bombs being dropped on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Air Force; Suspilne; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion has been heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!"

Details: Suspilne also reported the explosion, and the Air Force warned of launches of guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

"Guided aerial bombs have been launched on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts."

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the Russians had struck an open area in the Kharkiv district at around 10:35. The official added that there was no information about casualties so far.

