UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon

UK intelligence has analysed the reasons why Russia cancelled the annual International Army Games and the famous Tank Biathlon competition that was held as part of the event.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 29 May on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The UK MoD noted that last week, Russian media reported that the annual Russian International Army Games would not take place in 2024. However, the Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented on this officially.

The event also did not take place in 2023, UK Defence Intelligence adds.

The last International Army Games in 2022 were attended by 6,000 participants from 37 countries.

Quote: "Russia has likely called off the Games to avoid criticism of the event as a trivial activity in wartime, diverting military effort away from the war in Ukraine, and to avoid likely reduced participation from other countries," the review says.

There is also a real possibility that the defeats in Ukraine have left the Russian Ministry of Defence concerned that a shortage of skilled military personnel and equipment will threaten Russia's consistent dominance in the competition, the UK MoD added.

