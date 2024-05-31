All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions rock Luhansk Oblast: occupation authorities claim damage to gas pipeline – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 31 May 2024, 02:38
Explosions rock Luhansk Oblast: occupation authorities claim damage to gas pipeline – photo
A fire in Luhansk Oblast. Photo: Local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk

Explosions were heard in the occupied town of Pervomaisk in Luhansk Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, and a large-scale fire broke out there.

Source: local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk; Sergei Kolyagin, Russian-appointed "head" of Pervomaisk, on Telegram

Details: The local occupation authorities reported that a medium-pressure gas pipeline had been damaged and that dry grass had caught fire.

Advertisement:
 
A fire in Luhansk Oblast. 
Photo: Local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk

They also said that the gas pipeline had been taken out of operation. There were no casualties.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationwarLuhansk Oblast
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
occupation
Explosions rock Kerch, Russians claim damage to ferries
Russia wants to take tens of thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia – ISW
Russians figure out how to "nationalise" property of Ukrainians in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: