Explosions rock Luhansk Oblast: occupation authorities claim damage to gas pipeline – photo
Friday, 31 May 2024, 02:38
Explosions were heard in the occupied town of Pervomaisk in Luhansk Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, and a large-scale fire broke out there.
Source: local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk; Sergei Kolyagin, Russian-appointed "head" of Pervomaisk, on Telegram
Details: The local occupation authorities reported that a medium-pressure gas pipeline had been damaged and that dry grass had caught fire.
Advertisement:
They also said that the gas pipeline had been taken out of operation. There were no casualties.
Background:
- On the morning of 20 May, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk; Russian propagandists reported a missile strike, and the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration noted that an occupation military camp had been set up at the scene of the strike.
- On the evening of 20 May, several explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied town of Dovzhansk in Luhansk Oblast, and the Russians claimed an attack had taken place on a fuel depot.
Support UP or become our patron!