Explosions rock Luhansk Oblast: occupation authorities claim damage to gas pipeline – photo

Explosions were heard in the occupied town of Pervomaisk in Luhansk Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, and a large-scale fire broke out there.

Source: local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk; Sergei Kolyagin, Russian-appointed "head" of Pervomaisk, on Telegram

Details: The local occupation authorities reported that a medium-pressure gas pipeline had been damaged and that dry grass had caught fire.

A fire in Luhansk Oblast. Photo: Local Telegram channel Incident Luhansk

They also said that the gas pipeline had been taken out of operation. There were no casualties.

Background:

On the morning of 20 May, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk; Russian propagandists reported a missile strike, and the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration noted that an occupation military camp had been set up at the scene of the strike.

On the evening of 20 May, several explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied town of Dovzhansk in Luhansk Oblast, and the Russians claimed an attack had taken place on a fuel depot.

