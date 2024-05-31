Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast
Friday, 31 May 2024, 03:29
Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 May.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that the movement of Russian attack UAVs had been detected in Kyiv Oblast, so air defence units were responding to the attack.
People were asked to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.
At 03:36, the all-clear was given.
Background: On the night of 30-31 May, Russian Shahed attack drones reached Kyiv Oblast.
