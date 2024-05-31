Warsaw proposes to train unit of military-age Ukrainians residing in Poland on its territory

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said his country is not considering sending its instructors to Ukraine, and proposes to train a unit of military-age Ukrainian men residing in Poland on its territory.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, citing Sikorski in a conversation with journalists in Prague

Details: Sikorski noted that Poland had considered Ukraine's request to send its instructors involved in training the Ukrainian military directly to Ukraine.

"We came to the conclusion that it would be safer and more effective to train a Ukrainian unit in Poland, formed of Ukrainians residing in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and that would be a more effective way to help Ukraine," Sikorski said.

The foreign minister further stressed that Poland, unlike many other countries, had not initially prohibited Ukraine from launching strikes on Russian territory using Polish-supplied weaponry.

Background: Last week, Sikorski said he did not support providing social security to Ukrainians who evaded the draft, but believed that the decision on them should be a pan-European one.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has stressed that Ukraine will not forcibly bring military-age Ukrainian men back from other countries.

