Rheinmetall announces enhanced strategic cooperation with Ukraine

The German machine-building and arms industry concern Rheinmetall AG has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ukraine on expanding strategic cooperation to identify and develop further areas of closer cooperation.

Source: Rheinmetall AG website

Quote from Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG: "With this agreement we confirm our intention to continue our cooperation in the coming years and create a corresponding framework. Specifically, we are already in talks to establish a joint venture for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. We also want to hand over the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles to the country this year and start manufacturing these systems in Ukraine in the near future."

Details: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, who signed the MoU on behalf of Ukraine, noted that "the Ukrainian defence industry has been in decline for decades. But today it is reviving and making a significant contribution to Ukraine's economic recovery - also thanks to partners like Rheinmetall."

Quote from Kamyshin: "We are very grateful for your support and your confidence in the Ukrainian defence industry and our gunsmiths. And, of course, we will share the lessons we have learned with our partners. One day Ukraine will join the EU and NATO - and both organisations will have a strong partner with a strong defence industry that does not compete but complements. Let's build the Arsenal of the free world together."

More details: In addition to potential direct deliveries from Rheinmetall, the reindustrialisation of local production expertise is also set to play a crucial role in enhancing Ukraine's sustainable defence capabilities through this partnership.

The company notes that the forthcoming framework agreement for supplying several hundred Lynx combat vehicles to Ukraine will also cover training, maintenance, and repair services.

Rheinmetall highlighted that in February 2024, both parties had already declared their intention to produce a substantial number of 155-mm shells, along with the corresponding projectile charges. It is mentioned that Rheinmetall will own 51% of the joint venture, while its Ukrainian partner will own 49%.

Background: On 11 June, it was reported that the first joint machine hall of the joint-stock company Ukrainian Defence Industry (also known as Ukroboronprom) and Rheinmetall had started operating in Ukraine, where armoured vehicles would be repaired and manufactured.

