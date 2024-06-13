All Sections
Fire at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast caused by Russian attack taking over 24 hours to extinguish

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 June 2024, 07:18

A fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast has been burning for more than a day now, started by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A fire at an industrial facility caused by Russia's armed aggression is currently being extinguished."

Firefighters extinguishing the fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

Details: A total of 249 firefighters, 98 fire appliances and four fire trains are working at the scene.

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire. 
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast

Background: A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.

