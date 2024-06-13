Fire at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast caused by Russian attack taking over 24 hours to extinguish
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 07:18
A fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast has been burning for more than a day now, started by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "A fire at an industrial facility caused by Russia's armed aggression is currently being extinguished."
Details: A total of 249 firefighters, 98 fire appliances and four fire trains are working at the scene.
Background: A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.
