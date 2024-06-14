All Sections
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 June 2024, 01:44
An explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast MIlitary Administration, has reported on explosions in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia".

Updated: Later, Fedorov wrote that explosions were heard again.

Background:

  • On the evening of 13 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that they had detected the presence of attack UAVs on Ukrainian territory and the takeoff of Russian TU-22M3 and TU-95MS bombers. 
  • The Air Force also warned of the threat of the use of ballistic missiles from the southeast, adding that two Russian missiles were heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

