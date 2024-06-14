Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast MIlitary Administration, has reported on explosions in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia".

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Fedorov wrote that explosions were heard again.

Background:

On the evening of 13 June, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that they had detected the presence of attack UAVs on Ukrainian territory and the takeoff of Russian TU-22M3 and TU-95MS bombers.

The Air Force also warned of the threat of the use of ballistic missiles from the southeast, adding that two Russian missiles were heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Support UP or become our patron!