All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces use over a hundred different types of munitions

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 14 June 2024, 12:50
Ukrainian forces use over a hundred different types of munitions
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in Ukraine, over a hundred types of munitions of various kinds have been codified and deployed on the battlefield within the Armed Forces, with nearly half of them introduced since the beginning of 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Among the munitions that have been put into service, the majority are products of Ukraine's defence industry. These include ammunition for small arms, close combat weapons, mortar mines and artillery shells of various calibres and purposes.

Advertisement:

Additionally, the defence ministry has approved around 60 types of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, as well as detonators for them.

All of these munitions are developed by Ukrainian enterprises. The list includes combined-action, high-explosive fragmentation, shaped charge-fragmentation, and multipurpose munitions.

Background: Over 110 models of Ukrainian-made and foreign vehicles have been put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since the beginning of March 2022.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forcesweapons
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Armed Forces
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers, 8 tanks and 48 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia's buildup of air defence in Crimea makes it vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes – ISW
Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: