Ukrainian forces use over a hundred different types of munitions

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in Ukraine, over a hundred types of munitions of various kinds have been codified and deployed on the battlefield within the Armed Forces, with nearly half of them introduced since the beginning of 2024.

Details: Among the munitions that have been put into service, the majority are products of Ukraine's defence industry. These include ammunition for small arms, close combat weapons, mortar mines and artillery shells of various calibres and purposes.

Additionally, the defence ministry has approved around 60 types of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, as well as detonators for them.

All of these munitions are developed by Ukrainian enterprises. The list includes combined-action, high-explosive fragmentation, shaped charge-fragmentation, and multipurpose munitions.

Background: Over 110 models of Ukrainian-made and foreign vehicles have been put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since the beginning of March 2022.

