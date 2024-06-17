State-of-the-art Ukrainian surface drone presented in Odesa – photos

Ukraine's state-of-the-art surface drone has been presented at the International Black Sea Security Forum 2024 in Odesa.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet

Details: The unmanned boat called Stalker 5.0 is 5 metres long and 1.2 metres wide.

Advertisement:

It can deliver water, food, military equipment and other supplies to islands or coastal areas where the Ukrainian defence forces are stationed in a special bin in the drone body.

In addition, it can be used for reconnaissance and coastal patrolling in sea and river border areas.

A 60-horsepower petrol engine propels the drone to speeds of more than 40 knots (about 75 kilometres per hour). For comparison, a cruiser’s standard speed is about 30 knots (55 kilometres per hour).

Advertisement:

The drone is equipped with a Starlink-based video communication and control system. One sample costs about €60,000.

The latest Ukrainian surface drone. Photo: Dumska

The latest Ukrainian surface drone. Photo: Dumska

Support UP or become our patron!