Russia claims drone attack in Rostov Oblast
The Russians have reported a drone attack in Rostov Oblast and that air defence systems have been responding near the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev; ASTRA Telegram channel
Quote from Golubev: "Air defence forces downed several UAVs near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky at around 04:00. Drone wreckage fell on the territory of an industrial site. Early reports indicate that glass in a non-residential building was damaged, but there were no casualties."
Details: Russians are posting the moment a drone was flying over the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Rostov Oblast on social media.
One of the largest chemical plants in southern Russia, the federal business Kombinat Kamensky, is located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
The CIA partially declassified data related to the creation of the RT-2 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in 2011. The documents indicate that the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky plant is the place where composite fuel for the missile engines of this type and testing facilities are located.
Drones had already attacked the plant in April 2024.
