Russia claims drone attack in Rostov Oblast

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 06:05
Russia claims drone attack in Rostov Oblast
Smoke after explosion. Screenshot

The Russians have reported a drone attack in Rostov Oblast and that air defence systems have been responding near the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev; ASTRA Telegram channel

Quote from Golubev: "Air defence forces downed several UAVs near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky at around 04:00. Drone wreckage fell on the territory of an industrial site. Early reports indicate that glass in a non-residential building was damaged, but there were no casualties."

Details: Russians are posting the moment a drone was flying over the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Rostov Oblast on social media. 

One of the largest chemical plants in southern Russia, the federal business Kombinat Kamensky, is located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

The CIA partially declassified data related to the creation of the RT-2 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in 2011. The documents indicate that the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky plant is the place where composite fuel for the missile engines of this type and testing facilities are located.

Drones had already attacked the plant in April 2024.

