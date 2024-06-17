Ukrainian intelligence drones attack military facilities in three Russian oblasts on 17 June

Kamikaze drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have attacked military facilities in Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk oblasts of Russia on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Source of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU

Details: In particular, drones targeted the Novolipetsk Steel Company and the local tractor plant. The Russians use both facilities for military purposes, as the source emphasises. In the vicinity of the mentioned facilities, residents heard the sounds of explosions as well as the operation of air defence.

Advertisement:

The governors of Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation also reported the threat of air attacks.

Local residents posted on social media that explosions rang out over the territory of Voronezh Oblast at around 03:00 local time.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!