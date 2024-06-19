All Sections
42 combat clashes since beginning of day, mostly on the Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 June 2024, 11:30
42 combat clashes since beginning of day, mostly on the Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian invaders are attacking along the entire line of contact, and 42 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. On the Pokrovsk front, Russians have already made 13 attempts to break through the defensive lines.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 on 19 June 

Quote: "42 combat clashes have already occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 6 airstrikes with 12 guided aerial bombs, used 41 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 600 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russian assault action near the village of Lyptsi was unsuccessful, and the battle continued in Vovchansk. 

On the Kupiansk front, four combat clashes continue near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka. The situation is under control.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces near Hrekivka, Nevske, and Terniv five times. The situation is tense, and the fighting continues.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by Russian forces near Nove and Klishchiivka. Seven combat clashes continue in the vicinity of Kalynivka, Nove and Ivanivske.

On the morning of 18 June, on the Pokrovsk front, the Russians made 13 attempts to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokil, and Novoselivka Persha.

Quote from the General Staff: "Units of the defence forces repelled eight attacks, and another five are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing into the depths of our territory."

On the Kurakhove front, the Russian attack near Paraskoviivka failed. A tense situation remains near Krasnohorivka, where three combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Russian assault actions near Rivnopil were not successful. Another attack continues near Urozhaine. No positions were lost.

The Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka on the Orikhiv front.

On the Prydniprovia front, the Russian attempt to drive Ukrainian soldiers back from the left-bank part of the Dnipro River was unsuccessful.

Subjects: General StaffArmed Forceswar
