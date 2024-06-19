All Sections
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 June 2024, 20:28
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Since the beginning of the day on 19 June, 95 combat clashes have occurred along the front, with the majority of Russian troops concentrating their assault on the Pokrovsk front. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 19 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, since the start of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces repulsed 10 Russian assaults on Synkivka, Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Terny, Makiivka and Hrekivka ten times in the past day.

On the Siversk front, Russia launched six attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

Quote: "On the Kramatosk front, the number of enemy attacks has risen to 17. The enemy is seeking ways to penetrate our defences at Ivanivske, Nove, Kalynivka, Pivnichne, Andriivka and Bohdanivka. The defence forces provide a worthy rebuke to the invaders, repelling 13 assault actions while four more still continue. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy's casualties in this area today were 128 personnel, eight armoured vehicles, and five cars.

On the Pokrovsk front, the invaders do not slow their offensive. Since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked the Ukrainian defence lines 36 times. The aggressor's 30 assaults were unsuccessful, and six more hostile attacks still continue.

Today, ten assaults occurred on the Kurakhove front. Our defenders repelled six attacks by the aggressor's soldiers, with four more still ongoing. An air attack with guided aerial bombs was launched on Kostiantynivka."

