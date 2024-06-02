Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 17:57
Philippine media outlet Rappler has reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will visit the Philippines.
Source: Rappler with reference to diplomatic sources
Details: Reportedly, Zelenskyy will arrive in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, late on 2 June after his trip to Singapore.
Advertisement:
This will be his first visit to Manila since he took the office of Ukraine's president in 2019.
Support UP or become our patron!