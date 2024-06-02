Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore

Zelenskyy in Singapore. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Philippine media outlet Rappler has reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will visit the Philippines.

Source: Rappler with reference to diplomatic sources

Details: Reportedly, Zelenskyy will arrive in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, late on 2 June after his trip to Singapore.

This will be his first visit to Manila since he took the office of Ukraine's president in 2019.

