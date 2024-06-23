All Sections
Media: Airstrikes reported as explosions are heard in Yevpatoriia, Crimea – photos, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 June 2024, 23:06
Media: Airstrikes reported as explosions are heard in Yevpatoriia, Crimea – photos, video
Yevpatoriia. Screenshot: Google maps

Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Yevpatoriia, Crimea, on Sunday evening.

Source: Suspilne Crimea, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: The explosions were heard around 22:00, sources told Suspilne Crimea.

"I heard two very powerful explosions in the city. The windows were shaking in my house, and ambulance and police sirens were heard in the city," a Yevpatoriia resident said.

An air-raid warning was issued in occupied Sevastopol at 22:03, as reported by the Russian-appointed puppet governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev. He later announced the all-clear. The air-raid warning lasted for 10 minutes. Sea and ground-based public transport was suspended for the duration of the warning.

About eight explosions were heard in Zaozerne, Yevpatoriia and Donuzlav, the Krymskyi Viter Telegram channel reported.

Many ambulances are reportedly heading towards Vitino, and rumbling has also been heard in Molochne.

According to Krymskyi Viter, there has been an airstrike on a military unit between Molochne and Uiutne.

