A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Since the beginning of the day the number of Russian attacks in the combat zone has reached 128, and a third of them are taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 19:00 on 24 June

Quote: "The Kupiansk front. The occupiers are attacking near the settlement of Novoselivka. This is the fifth attempt [of the Russians – ed.] to improve their positions on this front; the previous four were repelled.

On the Lyman front 7 out of 23 combat clashes, which have started since the beginning of the day, are ongoing. The enemy tries to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske, Serebrianka Forest and Synkivka.

Early reports say the occupiers have lost 92 personnel, an infantry combat vehicle and a self-propelled artillery system on this front today."

Details: On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians are trying to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Kalynivka. In total, the Russians carried out nine assault actions on this front.

There have been eight combat clashes on the Toretsk front, two of them are still ongoing. The attacks are underway near the settlement of Pivdenne and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front, combat clashes of varying intensity have occurred 38 times today. At the moment 11 of them are still ongoing, specifically near the settlements of Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Vozdvyzhenka. The Russians also launched a missile attack near the city of Pokrovsk.

