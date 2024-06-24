All Sections
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 24 June 2024, 20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
Yurii Sodol. photo: ArmyInform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

Source: an address by Zelenskyy; decrees on the President’s Office website

Quote: "We discussed staffing issues [at a meeting – ed.]. I have taken the decision to replace Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify the reasons for the dismissal, but on 24 June it was revealed that Bohdan Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade of the National Guard, had filed a request with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) calling for an investigation into Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol due to heavy losses of personnel.

For reference: Andrii Hnatov is a former head of staff and deputy commander of Operational Command Pivden (South). In the spring of 2023 he was in charge of the defence of the city of Bakhmut. Before serving in Operational Command Pivden (South) he led the 36th Marine Brigade, formed of units previously stationed in Crimea. Hnatov himself served in Crimea before it was occupied by Russia.

