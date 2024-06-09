Russia attacks almost 100 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities in one day
Sunday, 9 June 2024, 10:13
The Russians attacked 93 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on Saturday, 8 June.
Source: Military Media Center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence
Details: Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 oblasts of Ukraine over the past day.
A total of 103 settlements and 93 infrastructure facilities were attacked.
Civilians were killed and injured.
Background: At least two people were killed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.
