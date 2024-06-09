Russia attacks almost 100 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities in one day

The number of Ukrainian settlements attacked by Russia on 8 June. Photo: Military Media Center

The Russians attacked 93 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on Saturday, 8 June.

Source: Military Media Center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

Details: Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 oblasts of Ukraine over the past day.

A total of 103 settlements and 93 infrastructure facilities were attacked.

Civilians were killed and injured.

Background: At least two people were killed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

