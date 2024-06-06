Ukraine intercepted 17 out of 18 Russian Shaheds overnight

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces deployed 18 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine on the night of 5-6 June, with Ukraine intercepting 17 of the drones.

Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Seventeen attack drones were shot down by air defence [troops] in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts."

Details: The Air Force also reported that the Russians launched missiles from the city of Taganrog, Russia, while the Shahed drones were launched from the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Russian attacks were repelled by Ukraine’s Defence Forces’ mobile firing groups, air defence forces, fighter aircraft, and electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s Air Force.

Background:

The Air Force said Russian drones were operating in Ukraine's south late on 5 June, with an air-raid warning in place for nearly five hours.

An explosion rocked Zaporizhzhia during a Russian Shahed drone attack in the early hours of 6 June.

