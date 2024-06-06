All Sections
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 June 2024, 20:12
A Ukrainian tank. Photo: 31st Brigade of Ukrainian forces

Ukraine's General Staff has reported 69 Russian attacks across the warzone since the beginning of 6 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 6 June

Quote: "The enemy has launched 20 guided aerial bombs from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Kharkiv front, in particular from the areas of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod Oblast). The areas near [the settlements of] Vovchansk, Neskuchne and Bilyi Kolodiaz came under fire. No enemy assault actions have been reported so far.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy used unguided aerial missiles near Stelmakhivka, and fighting continues in the area of Miasozharivka.

Early reports indicate that the enemy has lost 55 people (killed and wounded) on the Lyman front today. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and an armoured fighting vehicle. The enemy attempted nine attacks on this front."

Details: On the Siversk front, the Russians increased their activity in the area of Verkhnokamianske. On the Pokrovsk front, eight combat engagements are currently underway, including in the area of the settlement of Prohres. The area remains one of the hottest, the General Staff says.

The General Staff further noted that Russian forces have stepped up their activity on the Vremivka front, with fighting continuing in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The total number of attacks over the past 24 hours has increased to nine.

Subjects: General Staffwar
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
General Staff
General Staff is being reduced, its non-essential functions being eliminated, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
General Staff: Tense situation on Pokrovske and Kurakhove fronts
Russians most active near Sokil on Pokrovsk front over last 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
