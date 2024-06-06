Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has reported 69 Russian attacks across the warzone since the beginning of 6 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 6 June

Quote: "The enemy has launched 20 guided aerial bombs from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Kharkiv front, in particular from the areas of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod Oblast). The areas near [the settlements of] Vovchansk, Neskuchne and Bilyi Kolodiaz came under fire. No enemy assault actions have been reported so far.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy used unguided aerial missiles near Stelmakhivka, and fighting continues in the area of Miasozharivka.

Early reports indicate that the enemy has lost 55 people (killed and wounded) on the Lyman front today. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and an armoured fighting vehicle. The enemy attempted nine attacks on this front."

Details: On the Siversk front, the Russians increased their activity in the area of Verkhnokamianske. On the Pokrovsk front, eight combat engagements are currently underway, including in the area of the settlement of Prohres. The area remains one of the hottest, the General Staff says.

The General Staff further noted that Russian forces have stepped up their activity on the Vremivka front, with fighting continuing in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The total number of attacks over the past 24 hours has increased to nine.

