Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid threat of missile attacks – videos

A fire in Belgorod. Screenshot: video on Russian social media

A big fire and explosion were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on the afternoon of 9 June.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram; RBC; ASTRA; local telegram channels

Details: In the afternoon, local authorities stated that Belgorod and Belgorod Oblast were under threat of missile attacks for the third time.

Following the reports, images and videos of the fire began to circulate on social media.

Explosions can also be heard in the background.

According to ASTRA, locals said that an armament storage facility in the Rakityansky district had been targeted.

The Russians reported hearing explosions before a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle had been destroyed over Belgorod Oblast.

