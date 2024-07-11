All Sections
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 53

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 18:14
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 53
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Metinvest international group of steel and mining companies on Facebook

The number of civilians injured in the 8 July Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has increased to 53.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of the Kryvyi Rih district

Quote: "Sadly, the number of civilians injured in the missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 8 July has increased to 53 people.

There are 29 people recovering from the tragedy in hospital, four of them are still in a serious condition, and 25 people are in a moderate condition. A total of 24 people are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 8 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
  • Later, it was reported that the Russians had targeted a facility owned by the Metinvest international group, a conglomerate involved in steel and mining, in Kryvyi Rih, resulting in fatalities.

