Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 53

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Metinvest international group of steel and mining companies on Facebook

The number of civilians injured in the 8 July Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has increased to 53.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of the Kryvyi Rih district

Quote: "Sadly, the number of civilians injured in the missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 8 July has increased to 53 people.

There are 29 people recovering from the tragedy in hospital, four of them are still in a serious condition, and 25 people are in a moderate condition. A total of 24 people are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Background:

On the afternoon of 8 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Later, it was reported that the Russians had targeted a facility owned by the Metinvest international group, a conglomerate involved in steel and mining, in Kryvyi Rih, resulting in fatalities.

