Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: number of injured rises to 53
Thursday, 11 July 2024, 18:14
The number of civilians injured in the 8 July Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has increased to 53.
Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of the Kryvyi Rih district
Quote: "Sadly, the number of civilians injured in the missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 8 July has increased to 53 people.
There are 29 people recovering from the tragedy in hospital, four of them are still in a serious condition, and 25 people are in a moderate condition. A total of 24 people are being treated on an outpatient basis."
Background:
- On the afternoon of 8 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
- Later, it was reported that the Russians had targeted a facility owned by the Metinvest international group, a conglomerate involved in steel and mining, in Kryvyi Rih, resulting in fatalities.
