Ukraine's allies to procure up to 120,000 152mm shells for Ukraine

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), a group that brings together Kyiv's allies led by the United Kingdom, has signed an agreement to purchase £300 million (over US$387 million) worth of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: a statement from the Norwegian government dated 11 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norway's Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said Ukraine urgently needs more ammunition and weapons.

Advertisement:

"We, together with the UK and other IFU member states, will provide a large amount of artillery ammunition as soon as possible. This is one of many important contributions to Ukraine's defence," he added.

The shipment will reportedly contain up to 120,000 152mm artillery rounds. Earlier, the Netherlands, which is also a member of the International Fund for Ukraine, had announced the supply of these shells but did not indicate the quantity or delivery time frame.

Norway added that it has contributed a total of NOK 1.8 billion (US$168 million) to the IFU since 2022.

Advertisement:

Background:

The International Fund for Ukraine is a supplementary funding mechanism for supporting Ukraine, led by the UK Defence Ministry, and also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Lithuania. These nine countries have contributed over €1 billion to the IFU.

In late June, the first batch of ammunition was delivered to Ukraine as part of the Czech-led initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!