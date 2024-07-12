Zelenskyy on Ukraine Compact: it elevates relations to a new level

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has signed 23 agreements and that "there will be agreements with other countries".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "This Ukraine Compact we are forming takes our relations to a new level. A significant achievement for Ukraine and all of us."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his leadership and efforts directed at filling security cooperation with decisive actions.

He also noted that this compact is a significant achievement for "Ukraine and all of us".

He also mentioned that a very strong step was taken by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine last year at the NATO summit in Vilnius, "We did not waste time, and now we have a solid architecture of security guarantees".

Background:

On 11 July, 23 states and the EU signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

