All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Ukraine Compact: it elevates relations to a new level

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 03:07
Zelenskyy on Ukraine Compact: it elevates relations to a new level
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has signed 23 agreements and that "there will be agreements with other countries".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "This Ukraine Compact we are forming takes our relations to a new level. A significant achievement for Ukraine and all of us."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his leadership and efforts directed at filling security cooperation with decisive actions. 

He also noted that this compact is a significant achievement for "Ukraine and all of us".

He also mentioned that a very strong step was taken by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine last year at the NATO summit in Vilnius, "We did not waste time, and now we have a solid architecture of security guarantees".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 11 July, 23 states and the EU signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Biden accidentally introduces Zelenskyy as "President Putin"
Zelenskyy announces approval of Ukraine Compact
Zelenskyy on Orbán: Not all leaders can negotiate peace
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: