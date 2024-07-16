Russians create units to carry out filtration in temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has noted that the Russians are creating separate units under the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs to carry out filtration against the local population in the temporarily occupied territories.

Quote: "In particular, these policemen will carry out inspections of the population and equipment, as well as ‘guard’ filtration camps where the invaders illegally detain Ukrainians suspected of disloyalty."

Background: Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that the Russians had launched a large-scale construction of filtration camps in the Volga region under the guise of so-called pioneer camps for children.

