Russians create units to carry out filtration in temporarily occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 July 2024, 06:30
Russians create units to carry out filtration in temporarily occupied territories
Russians inspecting a person in occupied territories. Screenshot

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has noted that the Russians are creating separate units under the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs to carry out filtration against the local population in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "In particular, these policemen will carry out inspections of the population and equipment, as well as ‘guard’ filtration camps where the invaders illegally detain Ukrainians suspected of disloyalty."

Background: Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that the Russians had launched a large-scale construction of filtration camps in the Volga region under the guise of so-called pioneer camps for children.

