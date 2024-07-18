Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman

The Russian army has struck the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 51-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of an attack a 51-year-old local woman, who was at the porch of her house, received injuries of a moderate degree of severity."

Details: The injured woman was hospitalised to undergo medical treatment.

Background: Earlier Russian forces launched a drone attack that killed a 74-year-old resident of the village of Oleksandrivka, Kherson Oblast.

