Ukraine's UAV forces commander says Ukraine may have more drones than Russia

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 18 July 2024, 16:56
Ukraine's UAV forces commander says Ukraine may have more drones than Russia
Photo: ArmiaInform

Vadym Sukharevskyi, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently not losing, and may even be winning, against the Russians in terms of the number of drones.

Source: Sukharevsky in an interview with Army TV

Quote: "In the two quarters of this year alone, we have already supplied our troops with six times more drones than in the whole of last year. This is a joint victory of both the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence."

"We are obviously better at choosing drones and manoeuvring. We have developed more than 165 drones of various types that are being tested and used on the battlefield. We are clearly not losing in terms of the number of drones, and we may even win."

Background: Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 June.

Subjects: dronesRussia
