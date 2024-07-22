Czechia becomes 16th member of Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Czechia has officially joined the international coalition for providing Ukraine with drones, which is headed by Latvia and the UK.

Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence on 22 July, reports European Pravda

Details: Czechia joined the Drone Coalition after its delegation signed a memorandum of understanding during the NATO summit in Washington on 11 July.

The number of coalition members increased to 16 after Czechia joined.

Quote from Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds: "Every member state of the Coalition can make significant contribution to Ukraine’s efforts, and also support development of their national industry at the same time."

During the NATO Summit in Washington, member countries of the Drone Coalition signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate cooperation, develop, and apply unmanned technologies in Ukraine and strengthen NATO members' defence capabilities.

A joint fund for €45 million was to be created, and plans to supply Ukraine with one million FPV drones confirmed, within the framework of the memorandum.

Background: Latvia has prepared the next batch of aid for Ukraine, consisting of 2,500 drones, which will be delivered gradually throughout July as part of the Drone Coalition.

