Boeing and Ukrainian company Antonov sign early agreement on drone production

The Boeing Corporation and the Ukrainian company Antonov have signed a preliminary agreement that may facilitate the joint production of UAVs for Ukraine.

Source: American media outlet Breaking Defense

Details: The memorandum of understanding opens up the possibility for Antonov to provide engineering support to Boeing. It also covers training, logistics support and maintenance of drones (including Boeing's ScanEagle).

Advertisement:

Boeing CEO Ted Colbert said the agreement "demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry [Antonov]". Antonov CEO Yevhen Havrylov said that today's agreement could contribute to the further development of Ukraine's defence industry.

Support UP or become our patron!