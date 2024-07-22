All Sections
Boeing and Ukrainian company Antonov sign early agreement on drone production

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 July 2024, 23:32
Boeing and Ukrainian company Antonov sign early agreement on drone production
The ScanEagle drone. Stock photo: open sources

The Boeing Corporation and the Ukrainian company Antonov have signed a preliminary agreement that may facilitate the joint production of UAVs for Ukraine.

Source: American media outlet Breaking Defense

Details: The memorandum of understanding opens up the possibility for Antonov to provide engineering support to Boeing. It also covers training, logistics support and maintenance of drones (including Boeing's ScanEagle).

Boeing CEO Ted Colbert said the agreement "demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry [Antonov]". Antonov CEO Yevhen Havrylov said that today's agreement could contribute to the further development of Ukraine's defence industry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesaircraft
drones
