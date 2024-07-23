All Sections
Inspector general of German Armed Forces forecasts absence of significant Russian advances in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 23 July 2024, 16:19
General Karsten Bröer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr. Photo: Getty Images

Karsten Bröer, Inspector General of the German Bundeswehr, does not forecast significant changes in the combat zone in Ukraine in the near future.

Source: Bröer in an interview for Stuttgarter Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bröer believes that there will be no significant changes in the combat zone in Ukraine in the near future but Ukraine remains dependent on Western support.

"We will see no large-scale movements on the Ukrainian battlefield in the near future. The fortifications in the combat zone make it basically impossible," he explained.

Bröer said that "small-scale slow operations" may still be carried out but ruled out "large-scale offensive actions": "The concentration of Russian troops will be immediately noticed and will lead to counter measures".

In the same interview Bröer noted a growing danger of the increase in military capability of Russia.

The Pentagon and US intelligence report that at the moment Russia does not have enough personnel to achieve considerable territorial gains in Ukraine within the next few months.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, shares this viewpoint but warns that Moscow can slightly advance in Ukraine.

Subjects: GermanyUkrainewar
