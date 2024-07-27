Ukraine's Ground Forces disabled nearly 8,000 Russian drones last week

A total of 4,313 Russian fixed-wing UAVs and 3,603 FPV drones were destroyed last week by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. Stock Photo: Ground Forces of Ukraine

Electronic warfare units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have disabled or destroyed a total of 7,916 Russian drones over 18-24 July.

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "A total of 4,313 fixed-wing UAVs and 3,603 FPV drones have been disabled."

Details: Pavliuk also said that the electronic warfare and reconnaissance unit detected 43 Russian electronic warfare systems over 18-24 July.

