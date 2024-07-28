Oil depot on fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast after a drone strike – video
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 02:34
Russian social media accounts are reporting a fire at an oil depot in Kursk Oblast, Russia, following a drone strike.
Source: Baza, a Russian Telegram channel
Details: According to Baza, available information suggests that drones struck an oil depot in Polevaya, a village in the Kursk district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, around 01:00 (Moscow time) on 28 July.
Three oil reservoirs caught fire.
There has been no official comment from the Russian authorities so far.
