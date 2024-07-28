All Sections
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast after a drone strike – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 02:34
Fire at an oil depot in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from video posted on Baza

Russian social media accounts are reporting a fire at an oil depot in Kursk Oblast, Russia, following a drone strike.

Source: Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: According to Baza, available information suggests that drones struck an oil depot in Polevaya, a village in the Kursk district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, around 01:00 (Moscow time) on 28 July.

Three oil reservoirs caught fire.

There has been no official comment from the Russian authorities so far.

