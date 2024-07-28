All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ships attacked by Ukraine not shown at naval parade in Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 July 2024, 20:58
Ships attacked by Ukraine not shown at naval parade in Russia
Putin at a naval parade in St. Petersburg on 28 July. Photo: Getty Images

None of the Russian ships reportedly damaged or destroyed by the Ukrainian forces over the past year of the war in Ukraine have participated in the naval parade in honour of the Russian Naval Forces.

Source: Russian BBC service

Details: Only two ships of the Black Sea Fleet were shown during the broadcast of the main naval parade in honour of the Russian Naval Forces.

Advertisement:

The two vessels are the Merkurii corvette, which started performing missions at a Russian military base in the Syrian city of Tartus in 2024, and the Admiral Grigorovich frigate.   

This year the broadcast combined the parades in the cities St. Petersburg (the traditional part of the parade in Kronstadt was cancelled this year), Baltiysk, Vladivostok, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk and a Russian base in the Syrian city of Tartus.

In St. Petersburg the parade was hosted by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

With that the Black Sea Fleet itself was mentioned twice in the reports of the fleet commanders to the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of Russia.  

Ukrainian forces have attacked over 20 Russian ships and support vessels since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaships
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Russia
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
British intelligence reports wave of purges in Russian defence industry
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: