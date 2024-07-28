Ships attacked by Ukraine not shown at naval parade in Russia

None of the Russian ships reportedly damaged or destroyed by the Ukrainian forces over the past year of the war in Ukraine have participated in the naval parade in honour of the Russian Naval Forces.

Details: Only two ships of the Black Sea Fleet were shown during the broadcast of the main naval parade in honour of the Russian Naval Forces.

The two vessels are the Merkurii corvette, which started performing missions at a Russian military base in the Syrian city of Tartus in 2024, and the Admiral Grigorovich frigate.

This year the broadcast combined the parades in the cities St. Petersburg (the traditional part of the parade in Kronstadt was cancelled this year), Baltiysk, Vladivostok, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk and a Russian base in the Syrian city of Tartus.

In St. Petersburg the parade was hosted by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

With that the Black Sea Fleet itself was mentioned twice in the reports of the fleet commanders to the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of Russia.

Ukrainian forces have attacked over 20 Russian ships and support vessels since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

