Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman discuss Ukraine's urgent needs

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 3 July 2024, 00:27
Oleksandr Syrskyi and Charles Brown. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has discussed the needs of the Ukrainian army with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "We discussed the situation on the front line and the urgent needs of our army for weapons, military equipment and ammunition."

Details: Syrskyi noted that he had also extended his best wishes to General Brown on the upcoming US Independence Day and thanked him for his continued military support, which helps fight the Russians for Ukraine’s freedom and independence.

Background: On Tuesday, Syrskyi said that following the results of his work in Ukraine’s east, he would meet with the commanders of UAV units to exchange experience and discuss the development of this promising type of weapon.

