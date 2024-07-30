All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fire at plant producing rocket electronics in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 30 July 2024, 17:47
Fire at plant producing rocket electronics in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video
Fire at the Yekaterinburg, Russia, plant. Photo: Social media

A plant belonging to NVO Avtomatiki, a firm that manufactures control systems for space rockets, has caught fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Source: Meduza and Sirena, Russian media outlets

Details: Russian media reported that a facility that processes chemicals is on fire and its roof and walls are collapsing. The fire has spread over 1,000 square metres and continues to spread further.

Advertisement:

Acrid smoke is spreading throughout Yekaterinburg and the pillar of black smoke is visible from every corner of the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiafire
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Ukraine's defence forces strike oil depot in Kursk Oblast in Russia
Wave of anti-migrant raids and deportations causes food shortages in some Russian regions – Russian media
Russia to legalise cryptocurrency in attempts to circumvent sanctions
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: