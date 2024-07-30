Fire at plant producing rocket electronics in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video

A plant belonging to NVO Avtomatiki, a firm that manufactures control systems for space rockets, has caught fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Source: Meduza and Sirena, Russian media outlets

Details: Russian media reported that a facility that processes chemicals is on fire and its roof and walls are collapsing. The fire has spread over 1,000 square metres and continues to spread further.

Acrid smoke is spreading throughout Yekaterinburg and the pillar of black smoke is visible from every corner of the city.

