Zelenskyy thanks US for new assistance package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the United States for announcing new packages of military assistance on 3 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, both parties of Congress, and the entire American people.

Quote: "Additional air defence, artillery, anti-tank weapons, and other critical items, as well as funds to purchase Patriot and NASAMS missiles, will strengthen our warriors and improve our battlefield capabilities," Zelenskyy tweeted, adding that Ukraine counts on continued US assistance to counter the Russian aggression.

Background:

On 3 July, the White House announced the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$150 million. The Pentagon specified that the new package would include missiles for HAWK air defence systems and ammunition for HIMARS systems.

Moreover, the US Department of Defense announced the procurement of interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems worth US$2.2 billion.

