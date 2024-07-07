Efforts to intensify countermeasures against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups underway in Kharkiv Oblast

Efforts to intensify countermeasures against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) are underway in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram following his visit to Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "I have convened a meeting in [the settlement of] Zolochiv with the oblast and local authorities and heads of departments of the Interior Ministry system. There are a lot of issues: evacuation from border villages, fortifications, emergency power supply to critical infrastructure and communication stations.

Advertisement:

Special attention is paid to countering enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Our units are constantly detecting and repelling Russian saboteurs. To strengthen control, border guards are setting up additional observation posts and increasing the number of response teams."

Details: Klymenko noted that he visited border areas in Kharkiv Oblast, which suffer from Russian attacks.

"The enemy is targeting settlements to intimidate civilians. However, neither artillery strikes nor saboteur attacks will force us to retreat," he stressed.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!