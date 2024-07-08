Satellite images of ammunition storage points hit in Russia's Voronezh Oblast posted – video

Satellite images of the aftermath of a fire at an ammunition storage point near the villages of Pogorelovka and Sergeyevka in the Podgorenskiy district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast have been posted online.

Details: The video shows two fires with thick smoke coming from them.

The fire started on Sunday after a Ukrainian drone attack on these facilities. Local authorities said all the drones had been shot down, but that the falling pieces of one of the UAVs "set a farm building on fire".

Background:

The Russian authorities acknowledged that a fire had broken out in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast at a warehouse containing explosives following a UAV attack.

On Saturday, Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, announced a state of emergency in the strike area and that about 50 residents of nearby settlements would be evacuated.

The warehouse in Sergeyevka contained surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of small arms ammunition.

