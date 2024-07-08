Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 50 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff 

A total of 141 combat clashes occurred on the front line on 7 July, with 52 of them being carried out on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians are most active.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive (assault) operations. Five combat clashes occurred in the vicinities of Lyptsi, Starytsia, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

A total of 13 Russian attacks occurred on the Kupiansk front. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and the Serebrianka forest.

On the Siversk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Verkhnokamiasnke.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped five Russian attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out nine unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 Russian attacks in the areas of New-York, Prohres, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where Russian forces, supported by their aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where they tried to break through the Ukrainian defences nine times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, five combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to try to drive the Ukrainian defence forces from their positions at the bridgeheads on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Four Russian attacks on that front were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation. No signs of offensive group formation were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts (also known as the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts), the Russians maintained their military presence, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on Russian forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

