Russians kill 7 civilians and injure 8 in attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts

Seven people have been killed and another eight people have been injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration.

Details: On 7 July, the Russians killed two civilians in Pivniche and Hrodivka in Donetsk Oblast. Another four people in the oblast were injured.

Advertisement:

The Russians attacked residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging two high-rise buildings and 19 houses. Local authorities also reported hits on an administrative building, a shop and a gas pipeline. Outbuildings, a warehouse, and a motorcycle were also damaged.

Two people were injured due to Russian attacks.

Early reports indicate that a 53-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-month-old baby were killed as a result of a car hitting a mine near the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

The Russians attacked the village of Bohuslavka in the Izium district. As a result of the attack, two houses were damaged. A 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured, with the woman being taken to hospital.

Additionally, in the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district, Russian attacks partially destroyed the community arts centre and damaged four houses. In the village of Mytrofanivka in the Kupiansk district, a MLRS strike damaged three pig-farm buildings on the premises of an agricultural business.

Furthermore, a fire broke out in a house as a result of falling ammunition debris in Kharkiv’s Osnoviansk district on the night of 7-8 July. Two women, aged 50 and 75, were injured and taken to hospital.

Background: On 7 July, Syniehubov reported that four members of a family travelling by car had been killed when they hit a Russian mine in Kharkiv Oblast. A child was among those who had been killed.

Support UP or become our patron!