All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán meets with Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 July 2024, 09:59
Orbán meets with Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
Viktor Orbán, Xi Jinping. Photo: Twitter (X)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has arrived on an unexpected visit to Beijing,has  held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source: Orbán on Twitter (Х); CNN; Xinhua News Agency; 

Quote from Orbán: "China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war (Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.) This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest."

Advertisement:

Details: The Xinhua News Agency only reported on the fact that Orbán had met with the Chinese leader. Russian media stated that during the meeting, Orbán had expressed Hungary's high appreciation for China's "peaceful" initiative regarding Ukraine. "In the context of a conflict (Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.) that is taking place next to Hungary, we also highly value your (China's) peace initiative," Orbán said.

CNN notes that Orbán's visit to Beijing and his stops in Russia and Ukraine last week took place just a week after Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union – a position viewed with scepticism by many leaders of the bloc, where Orbán is considered an "illiberal outlier." 

This also comes amid ongoing concerns and deep disagreements about how and when the war in Ukraine will be resolved, nearly two and a half years after the Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Sunday, after his trip to see Putin, Orbán promised more "surprise meetings".
  • Russian ruler Vladimir Putin hosted Orbán in the Kremlin on 5 July to conduct negotiations and discuss Ukraine, among other things. He started the meeting by mentioning an ultimatum for Kyiv.
  • The Hungarian PM said that after his visits to Moscow and Kyiv, he realised that the positions of both sides regarding the war of aggression unleashed by Russia "are very far apart".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanXi JinpingUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Orban
Orbán reveals what Putin told him about his plan to "quickly" reach ceasefire and start negotiations
EU distances itself from Orbán after he attends Organization of Turkic States meeting
Orbán promises more "surprise meetings" after trip to Moscow
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: