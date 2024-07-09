Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports

Russian propaganda media outlets have reported that airports in the Russian cities of Volgograd and Astrakhan have restricted arrivals and departures due to a drone attack.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Igor Babushkin, the governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast; Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: Babushkin claimed that the drones had tried to attack facilities in the north of Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast, but the attack was supposedly "successfully repelled" and there were no casualties.

At the same time, RIA Novosti reported restrictions at the airports of Astrakhan and Volgograd.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that "38 Ukrainian drones" were supposedly destroyed or intercepted that night: 3 over Belgorod Oblast, 7 over Kursk Oblast, 2 over Voronezh Oblast, 21 over Rostov Oblast, and 5 over Astrakhan Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has, as usual, not reported any damage or casualties. However, Russian Telegram channels reported fires at an oil depot and power substations.

