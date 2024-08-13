UK not allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk offensive – Telegraph

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing the United Kingdom to allow strikes deeper into Russia with its weapons amid the offensive in Kursk Oblast, but so far, the UK government's position has not changed.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Telegraph

Details: Zelenskyy has reiterated his request for Western allies to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles within Russia.

He added that he has instructed defence officials and diplomats to "present a list of necessary actions on our part to obtain permission from our partners to use long-range weapons to defend our territory."

However, The Telegraph’s sources indicated that the UK government has not changed its decision regarding the Storm Shadow missiles. There is no permission to use them in the Kursk offensive operation.

Quote from a UK government source: "There has been no change in the UK’s position. We have been providing military aid to support Ukraine’s clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks in accordance with international humanitarian law. We are clear that equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine."

Details: Last month, during his visit to the United Kingdom, Zelenskyy lobbied UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to lift restrictions on the use of munitions with a range of approximately 250 kilometres.

Ukraine wants to strike airfields and logistics centres far behind the front lines that Moscow uses to bolster its positions in Kursk Oblast.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British tank commander, said Storm Shadow missiles would be able to strike "rail heads and key roads coming into Kursk, plus any airfields within 100 miles".

Quote: "Putin is rattled and this would show the West is fully committed to Ukraine, which has not been apparent hitherto," he added.

The decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles depends not only on the UK government, as the missiles are produced jointly with France, meaning Paris also has a say in the conditions.

Kyiv has also sought permission from Washington to use its long-range ATACMS missiles during the Kursk offensive operation, but has so far also been denied.

Background:

A bipartisan delegation from the United States has supported the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and called the operation "historic" and hopeful during an official visit to Kyiv.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.

The Pentagon previously said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

