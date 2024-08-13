All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK not allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk offensive – Telegraph

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 12:17
UK not allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk offensive – Telegraph
Photo: Defence-ua.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pressing the United Kingdom to allow strikes deeper into Russia with its weapons amid the offensive in Kursk Oblast, but so far, the UK government's position has not changed.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Telegraph

Details: Zelenskyy has reiterated his request for Western allies to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles within Russia. 

Advertisement:

He added that he has instructed defence officials and diplomats to "present a list of necessary actions on our part to obtain permission from our partners to use long-range weapons to defend our territory."

However, The Telegraph’s sources indicated that the UK government has not changed its decision regarding the Storm Shadow missiles. There is no permission to use them in the Kursk offensive operation.

Quote from a UK government source: "There has been no change in the UK’s position. We have been providing military aid to support Ukraine’s clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks in accordance with international humanitarian law. We are clear that equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Last month, during his visit to the United Kingdom, Zelenskyy lobbied UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to lift restrictions on the use of munitions with a range of approximately 250 kilometres.

Ukraine wants to strike airfields and logistics centres far behind the front lines that Moscow uses to bolster its positions in Kursk Oblast. 

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British tank commander, said Storm Shadow missiles would be able to strike "rail heads and key roads coming into Kursk, plus any airfields within 100 miles".

Quote: "Putin is rattled and this would show the West is fully committed to Ukraine, which has not been apparent hitherto," he added.

The decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles depends not only on the UK government, as the missiles are produced jointly with France, meaning Paris also has a say in the conditions. 

Kyiv has also sought permission from Washington to use its long-range ATACMS missiles during the Kursk offensive operation, but has so far also been denied.

Background:

  • A bipartisan delegation from the United States has supported the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and called the operation "historic" and hopeful during an official visit to Kyiv.
  • Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.
  • The Pentagon previously said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
UK
UK intelligence release satellite images showing Bakhmut, destroyed by Russia
UK imposes new sanctions against Lukashenko's regime on anniversary of rigged elections in Belarus
Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: