Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says severance of diplomatic relations with Mali and Niger won't affect relations with other African countries

Mali and Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine will not significantly affect Ukraine’s relations with other African countries.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a briefing on 13 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Tykhyi: "I would like to stress that these two decisions [concerning the severing of diplomatic ties with Ukraine by Mali and Niger – ed.] will not significantly affect Ukraine’s relations with African countries. It’s a separate group of countries that have acted the way they had chosen to act. Despite their actions, Ukraine is continuing to actively pursue its strategy in Africa."

Details: Tykhyi said that Mali and Niger’s decisions have not affected Ukraine’s talks with Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius, which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited during his fourth trip to Africa in his post. According to Tykhyi, Russia’s influences can be seen in statements issued by Mali and Niger.

"We all understand perfectly well that these countries have ties to Russia and depend on Russia. Of course, we understand that these decisions weren’t taken by these countries entirely on their own."

Background:

On 6 August, Niger announced that it has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, following Mali’s decision.

On 5 August, the Republic of Mali announced that it was severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv’s alleged support for Tuareg rebels who recently destroyed a convoy of Malian military and Russian Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries.

